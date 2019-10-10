Panama City approves list of projects to apply for grant funding

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — City of Panama City officials approved their list of projects on Tuesday to send to FEMA in order to apply for ‘hazard mitigation’ grant funding.

At the top of that list is the sewer system improvements officials say the city needs desperately. It also includes lift station fixes, fire station wind resistance upgrades and more.

The list will now be sent to the county to be added to their list of projects to send for state approval.

“These are projects that will help us to create resiliency and redundancy to harden our city to be able to withstand a natural disaster such as a hurricane in the future,” said City Manager Mark McQueen.

The program requires a 25 percent match from the city; if all projects are approved, the city would pay around $31 million of the $124 million it would cost to undertake them.