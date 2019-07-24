Panama City approves increased pay scales for city employees

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — City employees like firefighters, police officers, and office workers will soon see a raise in their paychecks.

The Panama City Commission voted unanimously to pass an increased pay scale plan for city employees. It’ll be the first increase in six years.

“If they’re good enough to stay with us, we have to make sure they’re compensated well,” said Mayor Greg Brudnicki.

The plan was developed by Mark McQueen, Panama City City Manager.

He says there are often as many as 60 unfilled positions within the city every year; the money budgeted for those will now be used for the pay raises.

“‘I’m just so proud that we’re moving in this direction,” said commissioner Jenna Haligas.

McQueen says the pay adjustments make salaries more competitive with other cities, attracting more employees to move to Panama City.

“We can maintain more employees, we can recruit more high quality employees and as a result we can provide better services to our citizens,” he said.

The plan also includes step increases, meaning employees can receive raises for years on the job, rewarding long-time employees.

Employees will soon find out how much their salaries will increase and should see that raise in their next pay check.