Panama City adults exercise the least of any city in Florida report says

PANAMA CITY, FL-A new survey from 24/7 Wall Street says Panama City is the laziest city in the state of Florida.

Many people in the panhandle were surprised and shocked.

“10 minutes a day is all you need it doesn’t have to be an hour or two hours,” Emibel Medina said.

The survey from 24/7 Wall Street says adults in Panama City are not working out.

“I’m pretty surprised by that. We are close to the beach and pretty active community,” Devon Webb said.

The survey looked at the population, the obesity rate and adults who report being in fair or poor health.

“That’s an epidemic of the entire nation where it is a dollar to get a cheeseburger and 5 dollars to get a cup of fruit from a supermarket so of course it’s an easier thing but you don’t see that in the long run,” Emibel Medina said.

The report says 30.9% of the adult population in Panama City report they do not regular exercise.

“Well first I wouldn’t believe it but at the same time you have to think about how must traffic we have with the tourism industry and so people don’t want to go out of there way or they’re tired,” Jaclynn Koder said.

The survey says 29.7% have no access to gyms.

“Lack of self motivation you know caught up in the daily activity being parents, work. You feel like your too busy to fit in time that you need to exercise,” Webb said.

Fitness 360 personal trainer Devon Webb said you don’t need a gym to get in shape.

“There’s videos you can do at home, take your kids for a walk, play with your kids in the back yard there are a lot of things you can do,” Webb said.

Of all adults in Panama City, 30% are obese, which is higher than Florida’s statewide rate of 26.5%

Mississippi and Arkansas are the two states in which adults exercised the least. More than 30% pf adults in each state get no physical activity.