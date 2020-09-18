Panama City addresses potential sewer issues

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Potential sewage issues are on the minds of city workers in Panama City following heavy rain water.

Panama City received nearly 15 inches of rain leading to the flooding of roadways and neighborhoods.

This kind of rainfall has a negative impact on overworking the sewer system as it takes in too much water.

This means lots of groundwater, which city officials hope over the next several days will dry out.

“Oh, this was a difficult time for all of us. We certainly had the remnant effects of Hurricane Michael that we’re still recovering from. We’ve got a strategic plan for how we want to recover our water and our sewer system. And we’re just on the threshold of getting the resources from Hurricane Michael to be able to have a complete impact change on our sewer and water system.” said Panama City City Manager, Mark McQueen.

Over the next several days Panama City officials expect the lift station to return to its normal state.