Pamn Henderson running for re-election as Mayor of Callaway

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Pamn Henderson is running for re-election as Mayor for the City of Callaway.

Henderson said on Wednesday that her campaign is focused on “continuing the progress” the city has made since Hurricane Michael.

She said if she is re-elected, she will continue to be a full-time mayor, establish incentives to bring new business to the city and continue Hurricane Michael recovery efforts to rebuild.

Henderson has been the Mayor of Callaway since 2017, and serves on several boards within the county.

“I’ve been proud to be your full-time Mayor of Callaway,” said Henderson. “I’m retired so I don’t have another job, so I’m able to devote pretty much all of my time to the city. I’ve served on a lot of the committees that Callaway has seats on. I feel like it’s important that we have a seat at the table.”

Henderson said she has felt honored to be the Mayor for the City of Callaway and hopes to be re-elected to “continue the progress.”

