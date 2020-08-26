Overdose Awareness Day will be recognized in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — County Commissioners signed a resolution to recognize August 31 as Overdose Awareness Day.

Resident Laura Sparks, made a citizens request for the Walton County Commissioners to sign a resolution, which they did on Tuesday.

After Sparks lost her 23-year-old son to a drug overdose two years ago, sparks said she and many other mothers across the panhandle are asking their county officials to sign proclamations and resolutions to bring more resources to the community.

By having a resolution signed, Sparks said it is one of many steps to raise awareness about drug abuse.

“We are kind of forgotten in the panhandle, there is a lot of resources, well there is more resources in central and south Florida,” said Sparks. “But we need to move them into this area.

Sparks wants to tell parents not to give up if their children are struggling with addiction, there is always hope.

“We need to stop burying our heads,” said Sparks. “And we need to stop this stigma.”

Due to the pandemic, there is not a gathering this year for Overdose Awareness Day. There will be several groups holding virtual vigils instead that you can participate in.

If you know someone needing assistance, there are many resources available online, however, Sparks said you can also reach out to her through her Facebook page, Jays Mom.