RAIFORD, Fla. (WMBB) — Dozens of people gathered outside the Florida State Prison Wednesday to protest the death penalty and Barwick’s killing.

“There’s a way to be strong on crime, and it doesn’t mean that we have to become criminals ourselves.” said Catholic priest Fred Ruse.

More than 70 people attended a protest outside the Florida State Prison in opposition to the execution of Bay County death row inmate Darryl Barwick. Fred Ruse is a Catholic priest and has been protesting executions since the early 90s.

“I’ve continued to come out here to make sure that there’s a witness to a voice other than saying this is being done in my name, instead it’s not being done in my name and there are many other people like me who can’t be here, but who are gathered in other places throughout the state in gatherings such as this, who are not at all in agreement with this at all, that there are other ways of responding to crime,” Ruse said.

“From very early on, we’re taught that all life is sacred from the womb to the tomb, our teacher says. We are taught that all of this is wrong and that we shouldn’t kill someone just because they killed someone else. It’s not going to change anything,” Middle school student Nashalie Vasquez said.

At the tender age of 14, Vasquez has already attended three anti-execution protests while just across the street an inmate was being put to death.

“If this was my friend, this was my brother or this was my cousin, or my friend, or even maybe one day if it was my son on death row, I wouldn’t want just someone, anyone killed just because they killed someone else. It’s just plain wrong,” Vasquez said.

Ruse also took a swipe at the current administration in his critique of capital punishment.

“Over the years, we’ve had different administrations in Tallahassee who have been at this with more gusto than others and so our current administration is trying to reach a kind of fever pitch here to do this with even more regularity,” Ruse said.

The protest/vigil concluded in worship and song.