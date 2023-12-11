PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle residents are breaking a sweat and giving back to kids for Christmas.

Panama City CrossFit held its third annual Squat for Tots event.

Those who wanted to test their squatting strength entered the competition by donating an unwrapped toy that’s equivalent to $20 or more.

40 athletes attended the event ranging from teens to 70 years old.

Attendees advanced to the next round by squatting a certain amount of reps.

As the contest progressed… The weight and the stakes went up.

“It’s so fun to watch the volunteers come together and just donate their time for these awesome incredible athletes who we get to then watch and cheer for the crowd is amazing. It creates such an awesome energy and vibe in this gym. And it just kind of it’s electric,” said Panama City CrossFit Owner Sarah Homestead.

The contestant who got first place squatted 405 pounds for 13 reps.

The total amount raised was $850 and 60 unwrapped presents.

Homestead plans on using the money to purchase more gifts and then donate them all to Skip Bondur’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ toy drive.



