Over 400 Walton children will have gifts thanks to the Angel Tree

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds of children will have gifts under the Christmas tree, thanks to a local organization and generous donors.

Over 400 families will be coming by to pick up their angel tree gifts this year, which is a little more than years past.

“That’s about 100 more than we had last year,” said Carly Barnes, the Executive Director of Caring & Sharing of South Walton. “Due covid, we pushed the program a little bit to help as many families as possible.”

The Caring and Sharing organization has partnered with the South Walton fire district for years, now with their angel tree program, where community members pick a child’s name off the tree and buy gifts.

Barnes said this angel tree aims to alleviate pressure off parents’ shoulders during the holidays.

“Checks a few things off the families lists and allows them to focus on the necessities while still having Christmas,” said Barnes.

This year, they have four sheds packed full of gifts, one just full of bikes.

South Walton Fire Marshall Sammy Sanchez said the community’s participation in sponsoring a child this year was overwhelming.

“The only other time I can relate to this many was maybe back in 2018 when there was an influx of folks that moved into the area, but 300 is still too many,” said Sanchez. “I would like to see one holiday where we don’t have any.”

Next year, the Caring and Sharing organization is hoping to have sponsors who will adopt families out instead of just individual children. Hopefully, this change will make everything a little more streamlined.