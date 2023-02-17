PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — There will be food sure to please everyone this weekend at the Panama City Beach Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival.

The two-day event kicks off Saturday, February 18th at noon in Aaron Bessant Park.

There will be music, games, beer, and over 30 food trucks at the festival.

General admission tickets are $5 online or $10 at the door.

Food Truck Festivals of America are heading the event. They said lines usually build up fast.

They recommend purchasing a V.I.P. ticket to get into the event an hour early (11 a.m.).

‘That’s What Cheese Said’ food truck owner Daric Freeman said he will have enough food for everyone no matter how long his line may get.

“The organizers do their best to not have a lot of parallels in menus,” Freeman said. “Foodies come to food truck events and they want to try as many trucks as they can so that’s the beauty of the event is that every truck is going to have several completely different offerings from the truck next to it.”

One of Freeman’s trucks will feature gooey cheese dishes. Other trucks’ menus include barbecue, wood-fired pizzas, spicy Korean, and more.

Children ages 10 and under get into the festival for free.