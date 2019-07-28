Over 150 volunteers help clean up Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- In the spring and summer months we tend to see a lot of trash left behind on our beaches.

Thankfully, a group of volunteers are helping to keep our shores beautiful. Volunteers with Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy center met up at Pineapple Willy’s Saturday morning for their weekly beach clean up.

The group traveled up and down the sand collecting anything left behind. Over 150 volunteers covered about a mile stretch of the beach.

Pineapple Willy’s CEO, Melissa Traxler said it’s important to clean up after yourself when visiting the beach and always remember to leave no trace.

“All the kids learning, when they go to the beach to clean up after themselves, I think that is the greatest thing you can do,” said Traxler.

Pineapple Willy’s donated $10 for every person who came out to help and they ended up raising $1,530 for the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

The next beach clean up will be held next Saturday, August 3rd.