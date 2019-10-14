Outgoing school board member calls for raises, diversity

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The face of the Bay District School Board is changing.

Long-time School Board Member, Ginger Littleton, announced her resignation last week.

“My decision was a financial one.”

She worked for 41 years in education prior to her retirement and has been on the school board since 2006. She wrote a letter to the district Monday about some changes she would like to see.

“One of the things I think is painfully obvious is we’ve got to pay our people more,” said Littleton.

Littleton is known for her advocacy for students and diversity. She made a personal recommendation for her replacement to Governor Ron Desantis.

“The other issue is diversity, we need diversity on the school board, we have a very diverse student population and we need to reflect that population with the people that do business with the schools and the school board.”

Littleton received many honors over the years, and is active on community boards.

Most well known for trying to stop a gunman by attempting to hit the gun out of a school board shooter’s hand with her purse in 2010.

“I do, I’ve got the purse at my house,” said Littleton.

She has gained national recognition for her efforts.

“Just a few days ago I had somebody say oh you’re the purse lady. So yes it does come up here and there and actually everywhere,” said Littleton.

It was an immediate reaction she said.

“I think when you’re in a situation like that I’m not sure things go through your mind. You just kinda quickly figure out because there’s not much time, what do I need to do. And that was one of those cases, it was obvious to me my board colleagues were going to be killed,” said Littleton.

We asked her to sum up her career in education in one word.

“One word would have to be… fun, it’s been a blast,” said Littleton.

Littleton will finish the year on the school board, but her term continues through next year. Governor Desantis will appoint someone to fill her position until the 2020 election.