Outback, Pana Roma, Captain D's, And Sonic Open For Biz
PANAMA CITy, FL - A smorgasbord of eating establishments are getting their doors back open to serve the community.
We start with Outback Steakhouse on 23rd street finally opening their doors for business last week. Like so many other restaurants Outback took a big hit from Michael, but now after a little Michael remodeling, you can once again get your favorite steak at Outback.
Right across the street from Outback is Pana Roma pizza. Pana Roma has been open for about a month now and operating under normal hours, so if you have a craving for some Italian, Pana Roma starts serving at 11 Monday thru Saturday.
If you're in the mood for some fish and chips and hush puppies Captains D's on 23rd street just finished up their remodeling and have open their doors.
They open at 10:45 a.m. seven days a week.
Finally, right across the street from Captains D's on 23rd street you'll find a newly remodeled Sonic drive-thru.
At the current time, Sonic on 23rd street starts serving at 6:00 a.m seven days a week.
If you are in one of the counties affected by Michael and you are getting a business back up and running or have plans to open in the future, please let us know so we can help you get the word out.
Just send an email to openforbiz@wmbb.com or go to mypanhandle.com and click on Open For Biz under the market place tab and submit your business information.
Open For Biz is sponsored by GED Lawyers.
