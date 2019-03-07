Outback, Pana Roma, Captain D's, And Sonic Open For Biz Video

PANAMA CITy, FL - A smorgasbord of eating establishments are getting their doors back open to serve the community.

We start with O utback S teakhouse on 23rd street finally opening their doors for business last week. Like so many other restaurants O utback took a big hit from Michael, but now after a little Michael remodeling, you can once again get your favorite steak at Outback .

Right across the street from O utback is P ana R oma pizza. Pana R oma has been open for about a month now and operating under normal hours, so if you have a craving for some Italian, P ana R oma starts serving at 11 Monday thru Saturday.

If you're in the mood for some fish and chips and hush puppies C aptains D 's on 23rd street just finished up their remodeling and have open their doors.

They open at 10:45 a.m. seven days a week.

F inally, right across the street from C aptains D 's on 23rd street you'll find a newly remodeled S onic drive-thru.

At the current time, Sonic on 23rd street starts serving at 6:00 a.m seven days a week.

If you are in one of the counties affected by Michael and you are getting a business back up and running or have plans to open in the future, p lease let us know so we can help you get the word out.

Just send an email to openforbiz@wmbb.com or go to mypanhandle.com and click on O pen F or B iz under the market place tab and submit your business information.