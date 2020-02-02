“Out in the South” forum encourages discussion of LGBTQ+ issues in Bay County and surrounding areas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — On Saturday in Bay County, a forum on equality called “Out in the South” was held at FSU Panama City, highlighting issues the LGBTQ+ community faces in Bay County and surrounding areas.

For FSU-PC Student Government Senator, Melissa Adams, the LGBTQ community reaches close to home.

“My cousin and her family, and also my little sister, they are in the community,” said Adams. Although she identifies as straight, Adams says she’s watched her family members struggle as others have not been as accepting.

“I never thought that was something that mattered that much to people to ruin someone else’s day,” she said.

With that in mind, she’s working for change, helping to organize “Out in the South,” the first forum encouraging dialogue about LGBTQ issues in Bay County at FSU-PC.

The event featured speakers like De Palazzo, who is the Statewide Safe-Schools Director for Equality Florida, as well as other organization and business leaders from the area.

“Groups of young people like LGBTQ presently have four times higher suicide rates than non LGBTQ people even here in Bay County,” said Palazzo. Her goal at the event was to help participants understand the issues and get a message across.

“For me, the playing field needs to be level,” said Palazzo. “Systems of structures that are in place that keep people not level just shouldn’t be.”

She made equality a focus, not just in the law but in the way people are treated, regardless of faith, race or other differences.

Local business owners like David Southall, President and CEO of Innovations Federal Credit Union, said that diversity should be nurtured.

“I think it’s important to know that there are a lot of diverse people here in our community that need our support,” said Southall. “The only way to get that support is to educate our community.”

Student organizers like Billy Bradley, FSU-PC Student Government President, said it’s a conversation that needs to keep happening, especially given the difficulty to make Saturday’s event happen in the first place.

“We had to push pretty hard for it as students, as faculty, as staff, because there is such a stigma in the community,” said Bradley.

However, he said the push was is worth it.

“A lot of people, especially students here, don’t want to get political,” he said. “But coming to a university, it’s kind of what you have to do, and it’s important to make sure other people are respected.”

For Adams, the takeaway is simple.

“While something may not be right for you, that doesn’t mean that you have to treat other people badly just because they want to choose what’s right for them,” she said.

Adams said as the LGBTQ community continues to grow in Bay County, she hopes to help organize more events like this in the future.