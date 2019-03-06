Oscar Patterson Oversight Committee Meets to Discuss School's Future

PARKER, Fla. - The Oscar Patterson oversight committee met for the first time Tuesday since the school board voted to "mothball" the school after Hurricane Michael.

The committee formed a few years ago, advocates for the success of the historically black school in Panama City. Committee members called upon district 3 school board member Pamm Chapman to put her words of support into action. Repairs on the school have yet to happen, and the committee members now worry if the school sits damaged for too long, it will be a total loss. Committee chair Michael Grady said the school's history of being systematically excluded from resources is continuing on.

"If Patterson was considered, like at one of the school board meetings, given special consideration like Tyndall, that would make more sense to me, instead of taking that little piece of history, because of the hurricane, because that's not the entire story," said Grady.

"We do realize it's very historical and it's not just a building and we want to make sure that area is rejuvenated," said Chapman.

Representatives from the oversight committee plan to address the school board regarding the school's future during the next school board meeting on March 12th at 1 pm.