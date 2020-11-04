Original Walton County Courthouse in need of repairs

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Originally built in 1926, the Walton County Courthouse in DeFuniak Springs fits right into their historical district.

But after years of wear and tear, the original building is in desperate need of repairs, county officials said.

The Walton County Commission allocated $97,149 funding, hired an architectural firm, and are in the process of finding an engineer.

Their plans are to restore the historical building, not tear it down.

“We are trying to put it back to, as close as possible, to its original form,” said Circuit Judge Kelvin Wells.

Wells said the courthouse is unique in that it’s still operable, and they would like to keep it that way.

“It is part of our history here in DeFuniak, not to mention it is a beautiful courthouse in our beautiful historic district of DeFuniak Springs,” said Wells.

On the third floor, the old courtroom, the judge’s chamber, jury rooms, and offices will all be renovated.

“We are making plans, and hopefully next year start the renovation of the old historical courthouse,” said Wells.

Judge Wells was born and raised in Florida, and this courthouse has sentimental meaning as his father was a circuit judge before him.

“To see it being put back to the way it is will mean a lot to our community, for the families that use this building for years.,” said Wells. “So I am happy to be a small part of that.”

So far, the courthouse has a new roof and new windows, but it is a work in progress.

Judge Wells said renovations on the third floor should start next year.