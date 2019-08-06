Orientation Details for Bay District Parents

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — With school starting on Monday, the district wants to emphasize the importance of orientation, especially for elementary students.

Most orientations are scheduled for Thursday but some have already taken place.



It’s an exciting time for the schools as well as Bay District families as students and parents get to meet their teachers, find out their schedules and experience their new classrooms.



This is also a great opportunity for parents to learn what bus their child will ride as well as what time they can pick their child up from school.



This gives families the chance to get familiar with their school and make any special accommodations that need to be made.



For a list of all orientation schedules for each school, follow the link below: