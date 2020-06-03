Organizations to giveaway 40 thousand pounds of food at pop-up food bank

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The St. Joe Community Foundation will be holding a food giveaway at 10 a.m. in the Arnold High School parking lot located at 550 N. Alf Coleman Road in Panama City Beach.

The foundation is partnering with Feeding the Gulf Coast, A Hand Up International and Gulf Power to make this pop-up food bank happen.

The volunteers will be distributing 40 thousand pounds of food donated by local grocery stores. Some of the food given out will include canned goods, dry goods and frozen meat.

Organizers with Feeding the Gulf Coast said they’ve seen a great need in the community for food and other necessities following Hurricane Michael and more recent events like the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’re going through times of unemployment or just hard times emotionally and it’s damaging for a lot of families,” said Aubrey Grier, Feed the Gulf Coast’s community engagement director. “I think that the need is really great here and being able to give them a meal that they can put on their table and eat as a family just really is going to help them.”

All are welcome to come by this mobile food pantry. There are no requirements to attend.

“We are excited to show that we are a great community here in Panama City,” said Justin Best, Vice President of Food Relations at A Hand Up International. “We are here to help all kinds of people with different backgrounds.”

The food will be given out on a first come first serve basis and will continue until all they run out of items.