Organizations offering free Thanksgiving meals

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

(WMBB) — Several organizations across the area are hosting free Thanksgiving meals Thursday.

Bay County

The Panama City Rescue Mission is hosting its 48th annual Thanksgiving Community Meal at 11:30 a.m. in the Rosenwald High School Cafeteria, located at 924 Bay Ave.

Jackson County

Jackson County Fire Rescue will host a free Thanksgiving meal from 12-4 p.m. at Madison Park in Marianna.

Washington County

A free Thanksgiving dinner will be held from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Vernon City Hall, located at 2808 Yellowjacket Drive.

