Organizations offering free Thanksgiving meals

(WMBB) — Several organizations across the area are hosting free Thanksgiving meals Thursday.
Bay County
The Panama City Rescue Mission is hosting its 48th annual Thanksgiving Community Meal at 11:30 a.m. in the Rosenwald High School Cafeteria, located at 924 Bay Ave.
Jackson County
Jackson County Fire Rescue will host a free Thanksgiving meal from 12-4 p.m. at Madison Park in Marianna.
Washington County
A free Thanksgiving dinner will be held from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Vernon City Hall, located at 2808 Yellowjacket Drive.