Ordinance forbidding mobile homes in Parker residential areas introduced

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Parker residents and city officials gathered to discuss possible changes regarding mobile homes in the city.

At the meeting, a revised mobile home ordinance was introduced. The ordinance doesn’t allow for the expansion of mobile home parks, mobile homes in residential areas, and restricts how many mobile homes can come into a park. It also requires all mobile home or RV parks to upgrade the area with sidewalks and paved streets. Modular homes will be allowed in residential areas.

This was just the introduction however and the ordinance is yet to have its first hearing. In the meantime a moratorium is in place for the city of Parker.

“There is a current moratorium on bringing any mobile homes into a residential area. So if you had a stick built home in a residential area, you cannot currently bring in a mobile home to replace that stick built home if it was destroyed,” explained Stacie Galbreath, Parker council member.

The moratorium ends on September 3rd. Galbreath said the planning commission is still working on the final changes on the ordinance but is expected to have its first reading at the next regular meeting.