Operation ‘Dirty Santa’ nabs sex offenders in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police spearheaded a multi-agency investigation that nabbed 28 people on a variety of charges including sex battery, child pornography and traveling to meet a minor for sex.

“From Dec. 8th to Dec. 12th, multiple agencies teamed up with detectives from the Panama City Police Department in a joint operation to target and remove individuals in the community on various sex-related crimes,” police wrote in a news release.

The four-day operation resulted in the arrest of 28 adults and five juveniles on charges ranging from

failure to register as a sex offender; failure to register an email address; failure to register an

Internet identifier, such as a social media account or Internet provider; possession of child

pornography; traveling to meet a minor for sex; lewd and lascivious battery and aggravated

sexual battery.



More than 30 law enforcement officers from several agencies — including the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Lynn Haven Police, Panama City Beach Police, and the FBI — at various levels participated in the operation, put in “countless hours and thorough investigative work” to make these arrests.

“I and the Panama City Police Department are proud to team up with dozens of local, state and federal law enforcement officers, focused and dedicated to protecting the most innocent,” Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said. “They left their families to work long hours, at times into the early morning hours to keep other families safe.”

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

ARRESTED:

Roger Black, 66 – Failure to register as a sex offender

Dusty Cade, 34 – Theft, resisting arrest without violence

Spencer Jenkins, 33 – Sex offender failure to register a social identifier (Snapchat)

Charles Reddice, 64 – Sex offender failure to register an email

Demetrius Jones, 42 – Sex offender failure to register an Internet identifier

Tamara Lamm, 56 – Sex offender failure to register an Internet identifier, failure to

register email, failure to register employer

Timmy Odom, 67 – Sex offender failure to register Internet identifier

Walter Shorter, 72 – Failure to register email address

Wallace Miller, 62 – Failure to register as a sex offender

John Britt, 57 – Failure to register internet identifier

David Peltier, 41 – Failure to register email address

Noah Mokiao-Munoz, 22 – Promoting the sexual performance of a child

Dillon Wilson, 22 – Traveling to meet a minor for sex, transmission of material harmful to a minor, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device

Aimee Brooks, 44 – Harassing a victim

William Melcher, 46 – Transmission of material harmful to a minor, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device

Timothy McNeil Jr, 26 – Unlawful use of a 2-way communication device, solicitation of a minor for a sex act using a computer/device, traveling to meet a minor for sex

Michael Alberts, 46 – Traveling to meet a minor for sex, solicitation of a minor for

sex, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device, transmission of material harmful to

a minor

Michael Johnson, 22 – Promoting the sexual performance of a minor

Harry Menegelt, 58 – Aggravated sexual battery on a victim under the age of 13,

sodomy of a victim under the age of 13

Timothy Jackson, 31 – Solicitation of a minor for sexual act, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device

Christopher Brett, 31 – Solicitation of a minor for sexual act, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device

John Lee, 29 – Traveling to meet a minor for sex, solicitation of a minor for sexual act, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest without violence

Tyler May, 26 – Traveling to meet a minor for sex, transmission of material harmful to a minor, unlawful use of a 2-way communication device, solicitation of a minor for a sexual act

Anthony Fifer, 58 – Possession of child pornography

Elizer Cera, 33 – Traveling to meet a minor for sex

Alexander Bohn, 23 – Possession of child pornography

Bradley Mormile, 21 – Lewd or lascivious battery

Jeremy Rogers, 27 – Traveling to meet a minor for sex, solicitation, unlawful use of a two-way communication device