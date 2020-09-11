Operation Spay Bay to head to Louisiana again to help those impacted by Hurricane Laura

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–It’s been two weeks since Hurricane Laura made landfall and people in its path are still picking up the pieces. One local non-profit, Operation Spay Bay, is lending a helping hand as they prepare to visit Louisiana for the second time.

“It was kind of a PTSD moment because we knew what they were going through and everything like that,” said Brittany Burkett, a Vet Tech for Operation Spay Bay.

Last week, Operation Spay Bay packed up a truck full of donations and headed to Monroe, Louisiana.

“We heard the devastation that hit them and we just hit the ground running ready to help,” said Jessica Hendrix, the Manager of Operation Spay Bay.

They brought all kinds of pet food and supplies, answering the prayers of those in need.

“When people showed up they hugged us, they cried, they were just so thankful that we thought of them,” said Hendrix.

Hendrix says one visit just wasn’t enough. On October 2nd, they’re planning to make a second trip. Now they need the community’s help to get donations.

“We are going to take in cat food, dog food, livestock, even hay donations, water bowls, food bowls,” said Hendrix.

Operation Spay Bay staff say they hope to bring knowledge and experience to those in need.

“For us to know what we needed we can give them back what we thought they needed and things they might not be thinking about,” said Burkett.

They came back with a lot more than just gratitude.

“We brought home Toledo with us, he’s one of the 34 dogs and the 8 cats that we brought back,” said Burkett.

Supplies can be dropped off at Operation Spay Bay Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.