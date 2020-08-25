Operation Spay Bay collecting donations for clinics impacted by storm

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Local non-profit, Operation Spay Bay is working to help those being impacted by Tropical Storm Marco.

Operation Spay Bay will be collecting donations of cat and dog food as well as cat litter all week. Their goal is to pack out their van with supplies and then drive it to Louisiana and Texas to help animal clinics and shelters in need.

Those who wish to donate can drop off supplies at Operation Spay Bay Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

“We’re always here to help the animals and when our animals here in our community needed help back in Hurricane Micahel, we had our help and we just wanted to be able to pass on the help,” said Jessica Hendrix, the Practice Manager.

The clinic is located at 3520 East 15th Street in Panama City. They say any food or litter will be accepted.