Operation ‘Crushed Ice’ results in 32 arrests; sheriff expecting more to come

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is getting drugs out of the area through what they call Operation ‘Crushed Ice.’
On Saturday, the office announced the arrest of seven individuals through the operation.
Deputies say they, along with the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force and Sneads Police Department executed a search warrant on Friday, January 24 inside a home on Sand Basin Road.
During the search, a variety of controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, ammunition, and firearms were found, deputies wrote.
The search warrant was sought out due to many citizen’s complaints.
Sheriff Lou Roberts says he expects more arrests in the future through this operation.
Those arrested and their charges are listed below.
Amos Rogers, 54, of Grand Ridge
Sale of a controlled substance- methamphetamine
Operating/ maintaining a drug house
Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2cts)
Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon
Possession of a controlled substance – cocaine
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled
Kimberly Hatcher, 52, of Grand Ridge
Operating/ maintaining a drug house
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Gregory Hunt. 36, of Chipley
Hold for Liberty County
Bryan Thomason, 35, of Marianna
Violation of conditional release
Joshua Crawford, 33, of Marianna
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Stacey Crawford, 33, of Marianna
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Ricky Ricks, 56, of Indiana
No valid driver’s license