Open House coming up soon for Bay District students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Parents and teachers are coming together this month for “open house season.”

Open houses provide an opportunity to put the child at the center of all conversations, school officials said Wednesday.

“We have great kids… And I think that many times our students are excited about open house because they have an opportunity for the teacher to brag about the good things that are happening. And to let the parents understand the rigorous and challenging curriculum they’re about to undergo,” said Britt Smith, the principal of Arnold High School.

An open house is a new chance to help students.

“It gives the teachers the opportunity to meet face to face, to talk about the learning students will have through the course of the year, how they operate, answer any questions they have and its really a great partnership opportunity,” said Smith.

This opportunity provides parents an appreciation and understanding of their student’s curriculum.

“We purposely schedule ours for late September that way there’s a body of work we are able to review with parents to give them a better idea of what’s going on at school,” said Smith.

Arnold’s open house will take place on September 23rd at 5:30 pm.

For a full list of all open house dates, times and locations click on the link here.