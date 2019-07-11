Tek Net, Hollomon Insurance and Titan Homes are Open for Biz

Time for another segment of ‘Open For Biz’ sponsored by GED lawyers.

This week, News 13’s Chris Marchand focuses on Tek Net, Holloman Insurance and Titan Homes.

Tek Net offers full engineering and design services to create custom business security products and systems such as analog & ip security cameras, intercom and telephone entry systems, electrified gate operators, automated pedestrian door operators and intrusion systems. If you have questions about the security of your business, call 850-481-0128.

Hollomon Insurance Agency, located is in the heart of historic St. Andrews, is now open in a new location and finally reopening since Hurricane Michael. Hollomon Insurance has been in business for 38 years and is starting over from scratch after they lost their building and everything inside of it because of the hurricane. To reach Holloman, call (850) 872-8000.

If you are in need of a new home, Tiny by Titan is where you need to go. Located on 15th Street in Panama City, Tiny by Titan offers single section, double section, and park model tiny homes. Whether you need 1,2,3 or 4 bedroom homes, Titan Homes has you covered. Call 769-5556 to schedule a tour of their facility.

Is your business open following Hurricane Michael? Have a projected opening date after your renovations and cleanup? Fill out the form below to list your business “Open for Biz” here in the Panhandle. The service is FREE to all businesses!