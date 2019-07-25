Servpro, Accents Home Decor and RX Express are Open For Biz.

It’s time for another segment of “Open For Biz” sponsored by GED Lawyers.

This week, Chris Marchand focus’ on Servpro, Accents Home Decor and RX Express.

We begin with Servpro. Servpro of Bay County has been bringing a better experience to Bay County residents whom have had a disaster in their home or business for the past 16 years.

During that time, the franchise has grown into a thriving Bay County business, providing a resource for families and businesses that experience fire, water, mold or storm damage. Customers can expect a professionally trained team, who will treat their property as they would their own. Servpro has 24-hour emergency service.

You can call 785-1077 for more information.

Once your home is back in shape you’ll need the proper decor. That’s where Accents Home Decor and Gifts comes into play.

Accents, located at 428 Harrison Avenue in downtown Panama City, has been locally owned and operated since 2006.

They offer an array of lamps, paintings, florals, vases, bowls, picture frames and a whole lot more. Accents is open Monday thru Friday from 10-5 and 10-3 on Saturday.

If you are in need of a prescription, Rx Express can help you out.

Locally owned and operated, Rx Express’ goal is to fill every prescription accurately within 15 minutes because they know your time is valuable.

They accept most major insurance plans including Tricare, Medicare, Medicaid, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, Staywell, Prestige, and more.

Rx Express had to relocate after Hurricane Michael. They are now located at 3104 West 23rd Street, right across from Winn-Dixie.

Is your business open following Hurricane Michael? Have a projected opening date after your renovations and cleanup? Fill out the form below to list your business “Open for Biz” here in the Panhandle. The service is FREE to all businesses!