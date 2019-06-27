Panama Country Club And Skater’s Choice Are Open For Biz

Time for another segment of ‘Open For Biz’ sponsored by GED lawyers.

This week, News 13’s Chris Marchand tells us about two of his favorite activities, golf and rollerblading.

We begin with Skaters Choice in Parker. Located on Hickory Street, the rink was totally destroyed in the hurricane, but now with a brand new floor, air conditioning, carpet and so much more like arcade games, bouncy house and plenty of food to fill your appetite.

To help out the community Skaters Choice is offering free admission to any non profits and church groups that schedule for a Monday night. Simply call them at 763-8551.

The Panama Country Club in Lynn Haven is one step closer to opening back up.

The storm did quite a number on the golf course knocking down roughly four thousand trees that lined the course.

Due to lack of irrigation after the storm the course lost all 18 greens. So they will have brand new greens. Many of the tee boxes will be new and a completely new irrigation system.

Jay Manuel, who is the current president of the Country Club said those who have played the tree lined course in the past are going to notice a big difference in the overall look of the course, but are still going to enjoy the experience the Country Club has to offer.

He went on to say “It was a traditional course with was heavily wooded between every hole and now almost all of those trees are gone so the course will really now have more of the links feel to it we think it’s going to be a really good golf course just different now with we’re pretty beat up between the holes and snow for a year or two outside the ropes is this still going to be rough and will be working on that we think it’s going to be a great golf course in August.”

If you are in one of the counties affected by Michael and you are getting a business back up and running or have plans to open in the future. Please let us know.

Is your business open following Hurricane Michael? Have a projected opening date after your renovations and cleanup? Fill out the form below to list your business “Open for Biz” here in the Panhandle. The service is FREE to all businesses!