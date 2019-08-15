Johnny’s Crazy Deals and That Boot Store are Open for Biz

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In this week’s Open for Biz, sponsored by Ged Lawyers, News 13’s Chris Marchand focuses on That Boot Store and Johnny’s Crazy Deals.

Johnny’s Crazy Deals is now in two locations- 15th Street and their new location on 23rd Street.

Johnny’s Crazy Deals has a wide selection of affordable home furnishings. From living room furniture to mattresses and bedroom sets, they have a team that works hard to help you find the most affordably priced home furnishings for every room in your home. Hurricane Michael damaged both buildings, but both locations are now open.

That Boot Store, located at 2509 East 15th Street, has been in business in Panama City since the 1960’s. They have a wide variety of boots and clothes, and they also do shoe, boot and saddle repairs.

That Boot Store is closed on Sundays and Mondays, but opens at 9 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday.