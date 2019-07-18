Doodlebugs and Grits And Grace Are Open For Biz

It’s time for another segment of “Open For Biz” sponsored by GED Lawyers.

This week, News 13’s Chris Marchand focuses on Grits and Grace and Doodlebugs Consignment.

Both of this weeks Open For Biz businesses had to relocate after Hurricane Michael.

Doodlebugs has been dressing kids in Bay County for 13 years and moved to 617 N Hwy 231 after Michael forced them to relocate.

Doodlebugs offers baby and children’s clothing as well as items like strollers and toys. Doodlebugs opens at 10 a.m. Monday thru Saturday. If you have any questions, simply call 769-KIDS.

Grits and Grace is a boutique gift shop offering women’s clothing, jewelry, gifts and original artwork.

Grits and Grace was located in Lynn Haven but recently re-opened their doors at 1308 Beck Avenue in St. Andrews. Grits and grace is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10-5.

Call 481-0814 to get more information.

