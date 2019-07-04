Bay County Awards and Engraving, Alamo Pawn Shop and Waffle Shack Are Open For Biz

Time for another segment of “Open For Biz” sponsored by GED Lawyers.

This week, Chris Marchand focus’ on Alamo Pawn Shop, Waffle Shack and Bay County Awards and Engraving.

We begin with Bay County Awards and Engraving located on 15th street just West of Jenks Avenue.

They have been under the same ownership and management of Lucas Trophies & Awards and offer high quality engraved gifts, trophies plaques and much more.

If you have questions about engraving a personal item or one of the many items they offer call 763-5208.

If you are in need of jewelry, electronics or need some cash. Alamo pawn shop located on Trasmitter Avenue can help you out.

Alamo can help you out with pawn loans which is an easy way to borrow money without credit. Or, if you can’t grab and pay for an item in full right now they offer a layaway program with only 20 percent down to hold your item.

Alamo opens at 8:00 every morning. Except closed on Sundays.

If your hungry head down Tyndall Parkway and stop in at the Waffle Shack at 1320 North Tyndall Parkway.

The Waffle Shack is staffed with the same personnel who use to be at the 23 rd Street Waffle Shoppe.

The storm forced the owners to close, but the staff didn’t want to stop serving up some of the area’s best dishes.

The Waffle Shack opens at 6:00 and are open for breakfast and lunch.

If you are in one of the counties affected by Michael and you are getting a buisness back up and running or have plans to open in the future. Please let us know.

Send an email to openforbiz@wmbb.com or go to mypanhandle.com and click on open for biz under the market place tab and submit your business information.