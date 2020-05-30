One woman dead after being pulled from the Gulf on Friday

News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–One woman is dead after being pulled from the Gulf Friday evening. Authorities say it’s still unclear whether the woman died from medical related reasons or as a result of drowning.

According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, officers responded to a water call at the Edgewater Beach Resort Friday night around 6:30 p.m. A 62-year-old woman was pulled from the water and CPR was performed.

Bay County EMS and Panama City Beach Fire Rescue were also on scene and pronounced the woman deceased.

The woman was visiting from Parsons, Tennessee. The medical examiners office is working to determine a cause of death. The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

LIFTOFF! NASA launches astronauts on SpaceX rocket

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFTOFF! NASA launches astronauts on SpaceX rocket"

Behnken and Hurley say goodbye to families

Thumbnail for the video titled "Behnken and Hurley say goodbye to families"

Behnken and Hurley buckled in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Behnken and Hurley buckled in"

Falcon 9 booster lands on droneship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Falcon 9 booster lands on droneship"

Panama City Beach Sports Complex hosts first tournaments since they shutdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City Beach Sports Complex hosts first tournaments since they shutdown"
More Local News