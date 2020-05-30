One woman dead after being pulled from the Gulf on Friday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–One woman is dead after being pulled from the Gulf Friday evening. Authorities say it’s still unclear whether the woman died from medical related reasons or as a result of drowning.

According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, officers responded to a water call at the Edgewater Beach Resort Friday night around 6:30 p.m. A 62-year-old woman was pulled from the water and CPR was performed.

Bay County EMS and Panama City Beach Fire Rescue were also on scene and pronounced the woman deceased.

The woman was visiting from Parsons, Tennessee. The medical examiners office is working to determine a cause of death. The incident is still under investigation.