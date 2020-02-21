One seriously injured in Walton County crash

One man is in serious condition after a crash early Friday morning in Walton county.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. on Interstate 10 near mile marker 78. Florida Highway Patrol said portions of the interstate were shut down for more than two hours following the crash.

Troopers wrote in a news release that the driver of an Oldsmobile Cutlass, Jesus Fragozo, was trying to move into the right lane on I-10 and hit a cement truck that was in the lane. They say Fragozo also hit a guardrail before being struck by another semi-truck driving behind him.

The semi jack-knifed and came to rest in the middle of the interstate.

Fragozo was thrown from the car and air-lifted to the hospital.