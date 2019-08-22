One sent to the hospital in vehicle versus pedestrian accident

SAINT ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — A pedestrian is sent the hospital Wednesday night after they were hit by a truck on Beck Avenue as they crossed the street.

The accident happened around 8:30 Wednesday evening at the crosswalk of the Los Antojitos restaurant near West 13th Street.

Panama City Police say a teenage girl was hit by a truck while crossing the street. Panama City Police and Fire responded to the scene. Police say the girl was walking outside that new crosswalk area near the restaurant. She has a shoulder injury and was taken to the hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.