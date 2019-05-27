One person seriously injured in crash on Back Beach Road

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. -- One person is seriously injured in an early morning crash on Back Beach Road.

According to Beach Police, it happened just after 2 a.m. Monday morning, near Parkway Storage on PCB Parkway.

Officers said the driver of a Toyota Camry struck a Ford F-150 truck while both were traveling East, causing both drivers to lose control and the vehicles to roll over.

Both vehicles came to rest on the South shoulder of the roadway, and officers said the driver of the Camry became entrapped.

The driver of the Camry was rushed to Bay Medical with possible life-threatening injuries.

The passengers in the Ford F-150 suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

