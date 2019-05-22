One person killed in Walton wreck

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed in a head-on collision in Walton County Wednesday.

Investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol said the Freeport resident was driving a 2008 BMW when they attempted to make a left turn on State 20 from County Road 83A.

The driver of the BMW violated the right of way of a second vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Mountain being driven by 18-year-old Kameron Light of Freeport, troopers wrote.

Light was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the BMW was killed. Their name has not been released pending the notification of family. The crash remains under investigation.