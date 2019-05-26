One person in serious condition after pedestrian vs. vehicle accident

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Crestview Police released information on an accident involving a pedestrian on Saturday night.

Just before 9:00 p.m., officers of the Crestview Police Department responded to a traffic accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Ferdon Boulevard (State Highway 85) and Robinson Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, 50-year-old Crestview resident, Michael A. Johnson was laying in the roadway unresponsive and officers immediately began life-saving efforts.

According to multiple witnesses, a 2013 Ford driven by 74-year-old, Andrew J. Orsa of Crestview, was driving south on Ferdon Boulevard.

As the vehicle approached the intersection of Robinson Avenue, Mr. Johnson was seen walking into the path of Mr. Orsa and he was unable to stop or avoid striking him.

Mr. Johnson was transported to North Okaloosa Medical Center by Okaloosa EMS and later transferred to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center's Trauma Unit, and as of the time of this release is listed as being in Serious Condition.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in Mr. Johnson’s actions.

Based on witness statements and evidence collected from the accident scene, there does not appear to be any inappropriate driving actions at this time and there are no charges pending against the driver.