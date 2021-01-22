One person in custody after shooting death

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office responded to Lake Mystic Road after receiving a report of shots fired at a residence Friday morning.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 33-year-old male that was deceased from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene. After further investigation, a 21-year-old male located on the property was taken into custody following the shooting.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is working in conjunction with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to process the scene. This is currently an active investigation. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office requests that the community be mindful of the grieving parties and allow time for the next of kin to be notified.

