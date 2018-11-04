One Person in Critical Condition after Fire at Bonifay Home

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BONIFAY, Fla. - A mobile home caught fire Saturday night in Bonifay.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Edison Street. Authorities said they received a call saying flames were coming out of the windows of the home.

First responders arrived at the scene within a minute and quickly located a burn victim. The victim was treated on scene and immediately transported to a trauma center in Georgia.

As of Sunday morning, the victim has been listed in critical condition but stable. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The home is being called a total loss.

