One person arrested in carjacking and BCSO on the lookout for another suspect

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one suspect and is looking for another after a carjacking incident that ended in a traffic crash.

BCSO responded to a reported car theft at Drummond Avenue and West 25th Street.

Two suspects had reportedly beaten the victim.

The first suspect drove off in the victim’s car, while the other suspect drove a separate vehicle.

Deputies spotted the stolen vehicle on Thomas Drive and followed until reaching the intersection of Back Beach and Richard Jackson.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, identified as Jared Moore, lost control and hit several vehicles before coming to rest on a curb.

Moore then attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended.

He is charged with aggravated fleeing, resisting without violence, and carjacking.

The Sheriff’s Office still on the lookout for the other suspect.

If you have any information contact the Bay County Sheriffs Office or call CrimeStoppers at (850) 785-TIPS.