LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Lawcall | 850-392-1544 to call in now!

One man seriously injured in Jackson County crash

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One man is facing serious injuries in Jackson County after his vehicle collided with multiple trees and a utility poll Saturday night.

56-year-old, Benjamin Sorey, of Campbellton was traveling eastbound on County Road 162 when his vehicle traveled across the roadway, on to the north shoulder of the road and collided with a tree around 8:00 p.m. His vehicle then rotated counter clockwise and collided with another tree and utility poll.

The Florida Highway Patrol, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire Rescue, Graceville Volunteer Fire Department and the Air Heart helicopter were all on scene of the accident.

Sorey is facing serious injuries and charges are still pending.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Recovery Conference for timber industry in PCB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovery Conference for timber industry in PCB"

Early childhood learning conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early childhood learning conference"

Gumbo Cook-Off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gumbo Cook-Off"

Free book giveaway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free book giveaway"

Hidden History: Veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hidden History: Veterans"

Bay County NAACP

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County NAACP"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.