One man seriously injured in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One man is facing serious injuries in Jackson County after his vehicle collided with multiple trees and a utility poll Saturday night.

56-year-old, Benjamin Sorey, of Campbellton was traveling eastbound on County Road 162 when his vehicle traveled across the roadway, on to the north shoulder of the road and collided with a tree around 8:00 p.m. His vehicle then rotated counter clockwise and collided with another tree and utility poll.

The Florida Highway Patrol, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire Rescue, Graceville Volunteer Fire Department and the Air Heart helicopter were all on scene of the accident.

Sorey is facing serious injuries and charges are still pending.