One man recovering from serious injuries after Walton County crash on I-10

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One man is recovering from serious injuries after a crash on Saturday afternoon.

A white cab semi-truck with a single unit trailer was heading east on the inside lane of I-10 attempting to pass a blue semi-truck with a pole trailer that was driving in the outside lane of I-10.

The driver of the white cab semi-truck tried to change lanes and didn’t notice the driver of the blue cab semi-tuck. As a result, the right back side of the white cab semi-truck hit the front left side of the other semi-truck causing the white cab semi-truck to tip over on it’s right side in the median. The blue cab semi-truck landed in a ditch on the road’s shoulder.

The driver of the white cab semi-truck was airlifted to Ascension Bay to be treated for his injuries.

