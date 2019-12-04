One man dead after seven-story fall

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A man has died after falling from a seven-story balcony.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Panama City Beach Police responded to a fall at the Beach Tower Resort off of Front Beach Road.

Police say Oslin Lopez-Jimenez, of Stuart, Florida, was working construction on the resort when he fell seven stories.

Bay County EMS took Lopez-Jimenez to Bay Medical, where he later died from his injuries.

Panama City Beach Police will continue to investigate. We will provide updated information as soon as it becomes available.

