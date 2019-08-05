One man dead after morning crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man died Monday morning after his car was hit by a truck.

Panama City Police say James Collins of Panama City was traveling on E 13th Street when he drove into the intersection of 13th and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. A truck was traveling on MLK Jr. Blvd and was unable to avoid Collins’ car and hit the vehicle on the driver’s side.

Collins and a passenger in the truck were taken to Bay Medical Center, where Collins died.

The crash is still under investigation.