One local war veteran receives special home makeover

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One local war veteran is getting a special home makeover after his was severely damaged from Hurricane Michael.

Panama City resident, William Ingram, is a Vietnam war veteran, and like many others throughout Bay County, his home was nearly destroyed from the storm forcing him to live in a FEMA trailer behind his home.

“When the hurricane hit, it just tore it right away,” Ingram said. “It didn’t have any windows left in it, the ceiling was coming down and black mold got all through it.”

But with the help of Hope Panhandle, St. Bernard Project and volunteers from throughout the community, they were able to bring his home back to life, free of charge.

“Mr. Ingram is a phenomenal human being,” said SPB Community Engagement Manager Miranda Kelly. “To be able to watch him go through everything that he has in his life and to be able to watch him finally come home, it was just a bittersweet moment and we are so happy to do it.”

Ingram says he was overjoyed with the surprise and wants to thank everyone that played a part in his new home.

“I’m blessed,” Ingram said. “God has truly blessed me with the wonderful people that have done this and also with the many friends I have that turned out to wish me well in this.”

Since Hurricane Michael, Hope Panhandle and St. Bernard Project have fixed 23 homes, and their goal is to complete 65 homes this year.

