One local war veteran receives special home makeover

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One local war veteran is getting a special home makeover after his was severely damaged from Hurricane Michael. 

Panama City resident, William Ingram, is a Vietnam war veteran, and like many others throughout Bay County, his home was nearly destroyed from the storm forcing him to live in a FEMA trailer behind his home. 

“When the hurricane hit, it just tore it right away,” Ingram said. “It didn’t have any windows left in it, the ceiling was coming down and black mold got all through it.” 

But with the help of Hope Panhandle, St. Bernard Project and volunteers from throughout the community, they were able to bring his home back to life, free of charge.  

“Mr. Ingram is a phenomenal human being,” said SPB Community Engagement Manager Miranda Kelly. “To be able to watch him go through everything that he has in his life and to be able to watch him finally come home, it was just a bittersweet moment and we are so happy to do it.” 

Ingram says he was overjoyed with the surprise and wants to thank everyone that played a part in his new home.  

“I’m blessed,” Ingram said. “God has truly blessed me with the wonderful people that have done this and also with the many friends I have that turned out to wish me well in this.” 

Since Hurricane Michael, Hope Panhandle and St. Bernard Project have fixed 23 homes, and their goal is to complete 65 homes this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

League of Women Voters of Bay County honor women who inspire others throughout community

Thumbnail for the video titled "League of Women Voters of Bay County honor women who inspire others throughout community"

One local war veteran receives special home makeover

Thumbnail for the video titled "One local war veteran receives special home makeover"

Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy and Congressman visit NSA Panama City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy and Congressman visit NSA Panama City"

Locals gather for presentation discussing racism

Thumbnail for the video titled "Locals gather for presentation discussing racism"

BDS goes over enrollment numbers

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDS goes over enrollment numbers"

FSU nursing anesthesia students soaring

Thumbnail for the video titled "FSU nursing anesthesia students soaring"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.