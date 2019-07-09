One killed, two injured in Jackson Co. crash

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — One man died Thursday morning and two passengers were injured after their car hit two trees.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 162 and Dudley Road.

Florida Highway Patrol says a car driven by 61-year-old Harry Godwin of Bradenton, Florida hit a tree but continued to travel westbound. The car then hit another tree and came to rest.

Godwin died from his injuries. 44-year-old James McDonald of Dothan, Alabama, was critically injured, and 31-year-old Tavoris Long of Bessemer, Alabama, was seriously injured in the crash.

The crash is still being investigated.