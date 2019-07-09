One killed, two injured in Jackson Co. crash

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Sheila Mader,Jackson County Times/Photo Courtesy)

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — One man died Thursday morning and two passengers were injured after their car hit two trees.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 162 and Dudley Road.

Florida Highway Patrol says a car driven by 61-year-old Harry Godwin of Bradenton, Florida hit a tree but continued to travel westbound. The car then hit another tree and came to rest.

Godwin died from his injuries. 44-year-old James McDonald of Dothan, Alabama, was critically injured, and 31-year-old Tavoris Long of Bessemer, Alabama, was seriously injured in the crash.

The crash is still being investigated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Marketplace

Submit a News Tip

Fill out my online form.