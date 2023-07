FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A 66-year-old Freeport woman was killed, and a 50-year-old Freeport man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they arrived at a motorcycle crash at about 7:41 p.m. in the area of County Road 3280 and Magnolia Lodge Road. The Freeport woman was dead at the scene, troopers added.

The man was rushed to the hospital.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.