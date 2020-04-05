One killed in Walton County single vehicle crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– One person was pronounced dead at the scene after a Saturday night crash in Walton County. The Florida Highway Patrol said a Chevy trailblazer was traveling westbound on State Road 8 around 11:00 p.m. when it went off the road and hit a tree in the median.

The vehicle caught fire after the crash. The only occupant in the vehicle was the driver, who was found dead at the scene by Walton County Deputies. The driver was not able to be identified on scene due to the injuries from the vehicle fire.