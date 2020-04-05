One killed in Walton County single vehicle crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– One person was pronounced dead at the scene after a Saturday night crash in Walton County. The Florida Highway Patrol said a Chevy trailblazer was traveling westbound on State Road 8 around 11:00 p.m. when it went off the road and hit a tree in the median.

The vehicle caught fire after the crash. The only occupant in the vehicle was the driver, who was found dead at the scene by Walton County Deputies. The driver was not able to be identified on scene due to the injuries from the vehicle fire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

U.S. Surgeon General shows how to make a DIY cloth mask

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Surgeon General shows how to make a DIY cloth mask"

Face masks recommended, Trump says he won't wear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Face masks recommended, Trump says he won't wear"

Trump says ‘toughest’ weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump says ‘toughest’ weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads"

Pres. Trump discusses coronavirus situation - 4/4/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pres. Trump discusses coronavirus situation - 4/4/2020"

Walton County Sheriff Department has no plans to stop drivers while enforcing stay-at-home executive order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walton County Sheriff Department has no plans to stop drivers while enforcing stay-at-home executive order"
More Local News