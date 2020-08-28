Click Here for COVID19 Testing

One killed in Jackson County crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

One person is dead after a crash in Jackson County.

A woman was traveling west on Freeman Road before beginning to head south and colliding with an embankment, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The vehicle then went airborne landing and continuing to head southwest before the left side of the truck hit another embankment, troopers wrote.

The truck spun in a clockwise direction before rolling over several times.

Troopers said the vehicle finally stopped in the westbound lane of Freeman Road on its roof.

The driver was killed in the crash and a passenger is suffering from critical injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Floriopolis plans reopening & events

Panama City Police Department works to add body cameras in next years budget

First positive COVID case traced on a Bay County school bus

Bay Co SOE gears up for general election

ECP terminal expansion opens

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the