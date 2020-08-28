One killed in Jackson County crash

One person is dead after a crash in Jackson County.

A woman was traveling west on Freeman Road before beginning to head south and colliding with an embankment, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The vehicle then went airborne landing and continuing to head southwest before the left side of the truck hit another embankment, troopers wrote.

The truck spun in a clockwise direction before rolling over several times.

Troopers said the vehicle finally stopped in the westbound lane of Freeman Road on its roof.

The driver was killed in the crash and a passenger is suffering from critical injuries.