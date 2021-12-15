One killed in Calhoun County crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 74-year-old man was killed in a crash in Calhoun County Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on State Road 20 west of State Road 73. A tractor-trailer was heading east on State 20 when he crossed into the westbound lane and hit a pick-up truck head-on, troopers wrote in a news release.

The 74-year-old Youngstown man was driving the pickup truck and it overturned onto the driver’s side, they added. His passenger an 80-year-old man reportedly had minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Local Veterinary office working to find homes for surrendered animals

News 13 This Morning CHRISTMAS ON 18 WHEELS

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 12/15/21

Panama City Beach house catches fire Tuesday night

Local man says extended family members fall victim to KY tornadoes

Lynn Haven Police Chief says disturbance at Mowat could've been avoided

More Local News

Don't Miss