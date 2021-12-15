One killed in Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 74-year-old man was killed in a crash in Calhoun County Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on State Road 20 west of State Road 73. A tractor-trailer was heading east on State 20 when he crossed into the westbound lane and hit a pick-up truck head-on, troopers wrote in a news release.

The 74-year-old Youngstown man was driving the pickup truck and it overturned onto the driver’s side, they added. His passenger an 80-year-old man reportedly had minor injuries.